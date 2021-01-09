JP Nadda in Bengal today; All set to address farmers, hold roadshow

A security upgrade for RSS, BJP leaders in Punjab is much needed: Here is why

New Delhi, Jan 09: BJP president JP Nadda is all set to reach out to farmers in poll-bound West Bengal on Saturday by addressing them in Burdwan and also kickstart his party's door-to-door rice collection, aimed at underlining its "commitment" to peasants' growth, progress and prosperity.

It is also said that Nadda will spend most of the day with farmers of Jagdanandpur village during his day-long trip to the state. The BJP chief will hold a roadshow from Burdwan Clock Tower to Lord Curzon Gate in Burdwan and address a press conference too.

His address at "Krishok Surokkha Gram Sabha" (Farmers security village meeting) in Jagadanandpur will mark the beginning of 40,000 such meetings to be held by the BJP across West Bengal before the assembly elections, Baluni said.

As part of its plan to collect a fistful of rice from farmers, the BJP plans to reach out to the homes of all the 73 lakh villagers across the state. The saffron party has launched an aggressive campaign in the state in its bid to end Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's 10-year-old reign in the state.

With Banerjee, also the head of the Trinamool Congress, backing the farmers who are protesting against the three agri laws, the BJP has gone all out to convince farmers about the "benefits" of these Acts and asserted that a large number of them support them.