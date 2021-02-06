JP Nadda flags off BJP's 'Parivartan Yatra' in poll-bound Bengal

YouTube
    Kolkata, Feb 06: BJP President J P Nadda on Saturday flagged off the 'Poribartan Yatra' from poll-bound West Bengal's Nadia district.

    JP Nadda
    JP Nadda

    'Parivartan Yatra' begins here. It's a change of not only Govt but also of thinking. Mamata di formed Govt 10 yrs back by swearing on 'Ma Mati Manush'. In 10 yrs, 'Ma' (mother) was looted, 'Mati' (soil) was disrespected and 'Manush' (humans) wasn't protected. BJP has decided to awaken the people of Bengal through 'Parivartan Yatra'. I think the people have already awoken, I can see it: BJP chief in Nabadwip

    Meanwhile, several top leaders of the BJP, including Union Home Minister Amit Shah, are expected to visit the state to inaugurate five proposed yatras later this month.

    The party has planned to launch similar yatras from Coochbehar, Kakdwip in South 24 Parganas, Jhargram and Tarapith in Birbhum between February 6 and 11. However, the state government has asked the BJP to seek permission from local district administrations before holding the yatra.

    Story first published: Saturday, February 6, 2021, 17:04 [IST]
