JP Nadda flags off BJP's 'Parivartan Yatra' in poll-bound Bengal

India

oi-Deepika S

Kolkata, Feb 06: BJP President J P Nadda on Saturday flagged off the 'Poribartan Yatra' from poll-bound West Bengal's Nadia district.

"'Poribortan Yatra' begins here. It is a change of not only the government, but also of thinking," JP Nadda said while flagging off the yatra.

Slamming Mamata Banerjee and the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC), Nadda said, "Mamata di formed government 10 years back by swearing on 'Ma Mati Manush'. In 10 years, 'Ma' (mother) was looted, 'Mati' (soil) was disrespected and 'Manush' (humans) wasn't protected."

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi has tried to give Bengal everything. But Mamata says 'chahi na, chahi na, chahi na'. She says 'hobe na' (won't happen) for everything. Why? Everything will happen after the month of May," JP Nadda was quoted as saying by ANI.

"What government is this? A government of tyranny? Around 130 of our people have been killed, over 300 people have been attacked. This government will have to go. When they can attack even us, I can understand the condition of the common people in West Bengal," he said.

Meanwhile, several top leaders of the BJP, including Union Home Minister Amit Shah, are expected to visit the state to inaugurate five proposed yatras later this month.

The party has planned to launch similar yatras from Coochbehar, Kakdwip in South 24 Parganas, Jhargram and Tarapith in Birbhum between February 6 and 11. However, the state government has asked the BJP to seek permission from local district administrations before holding the yatra.