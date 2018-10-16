JP Nadda calls for high level meeting over Zika outbreak in Rajsathan

New Delhi, Oct 16: With the number of people tested positive for Zika virus touching 72, Union Health Minister J P Nadda has called for a high level meeting to review the situation.

Twelve new cases of Zika virus disease were reported in Jaipur on Monday, taking the total number of cases reported in the past 25 days to 72. A Rajasthan health department official said that out of 72 positive cases 60 have been cured.

The Union health ministry on Monday asked states to check mosquito breeding and intensify vector control strategies to contain the spread of the disease.

Also Read | All you need to know about Zika Virus; Transmission and symptoms

Over 280 teams of medical and health department are conducting surveys in affected areas. Till now, 96,000 houses have been surveyed. Fogging is being done regularly to prevent mosquito breeding. Total fine of Rs 44,000 imposed on 68 houses where larva was found. O

On Saturday, reports said the number of Zika monitoring teams in Jaipur has been increased from 50 to 170, and an isolation ward created at the Hira Bagh Training Centre to treat patients. The Centre has also provided the Rajasthan government with information, education and communication material to create awareness about the virus among the public.

Also Read | Zika virus in Rajasthan: 60 out of 72 positive cases cured

Rajasthan is witnessing the worst outbreak of Zika virus in India. The first Zika virus outbreak occurred in Ahmedabad in January and February 2017 and second outbreak in July 2017 from Krishnagiri District in Tamil Nadu. So, this is the third outbreak of Zika in India.

Zika virus is similar to dengue fever, yellow fever and West Nile virus. Carried by infected Aedes aegypti mosquitos, Zika is largely transmitted through bites, but can also occur through intrauterine infection.