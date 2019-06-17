JP Nadda appointed working president of BJP

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, June 17: Senior BJP leader JP Nadda was appointed as the working president of the BJP at the party's parliamentary board meeting on Monday.

"The BJP won several elections under leadership of Amit Shah ji. But since PM appointed him home minister, Amit Shah ji himself said the responsibility of party president should be given to someone else. The BJP parliamentary board has selected JP Nadda as working president," senior leader and defence minister Rajnath Singh told reporters.

The fifty-nine-year old BJP leader is a Rajya Sabha member, who is known for keeping a low profile. He is the parliamentary board secretary of the BJP and is known as a master strategist amongst the party ranks.

Nadda was given responsibility of the recently-concluded elections in Uttar Pradesh where the party bagged 62 out of the 80 Lok Sabha seats.

Nadda is a three-time MLA in the Himachal Assembly and was appointed minister in 2014.