  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    JP Nadda appointed working president of BJP

    By
    |

    New Delhi, June 17: Senior BJP leader JP Nadda was appointed as the working president of the BJP at the party's parliamentary board meeting on Monday.

    File photo of JP Nadda
    File photo of JP Nadda

    "The BJP won several elections under leadership of Amit Shah ji. But since PM appointed him home minister, Amit Shah ji himself said the responsibility of party president should be given to someone else. The BJP parliamentary board has selected JP Nadda as working president," senior leader and defence minister Rajnath Singh told reporters.

    The fifty-nine-year old BJP leader is a Rajya Sabha member, who is known for keeping a low profile. He is the parliamentary board secretary of the BJP and is known as a master strategist amongst the party ranks.

    Nadda was given responsibility of the recently-concluded elections in Uttar Pradesh where the party bagged 62 out of the 80 Lok Sabha seats.

    Nadda is a three-time MLA in the Himachal Assembly and was appointed minister in 2014.

    More JP NADDA News

    Read more about:

    jp nadda bjp

    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue