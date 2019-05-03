Joyalukkas welcomes the festival of prosperity: Akshaya Tritiya with ‘Gold Fortune’ offer

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

India: May 2019: Akshaya Tritiya, the auspicious festival of prosperity is here and the world's favourite jeweller, Joyalukkas has launched an all-new Akshaya Tritiya 2019 collection, which was unveiled by Bollywood icon Kajol Devgan during her visits to inaugurate brand new showrooms in Hyderabad, Chennai and Bengaluru. Continuing the tradition of giving its patrons an opportunity to own their favourite jewellery and bring home prosperity, Joyalukkas has announced 'Gold Fortune' Offer to celebrate Akshaya Tritiya. Under 'Gold Fortune' Offer, patrons will be rewarded with free Gold Coins on purchase of Gold, Polki and Diamond jewellery. The exclusive collection features a wide range of traditional and contemporary jewellery and is available across all Joyalukkas outlets in India.

During the unveiling of the Akshaya Tritiya Collection, Mr. Joy Alukkas, Chairman & MD, Joyalukkas Group shared his excitement, "Akshaya Tritiya is a very special day for us, as it gives us the opportunity to serve our patrons with good luck and fortune. Our exclusive Akshaya Tritiya collection signifies unparalleled craftsmanship and unique designs with the continued trust of Joyalukkas. I welcome our patrons to bring home happiness and prosperity by taking advantage of our Gold Fortune Offer, and I wish them a Happy Akshaya Tritiya."

Bollywood star and Joyalukkas Brand Ambassador, Kajol Devgan, said, "I had the privilege of unveiling the auspicious Akshaya Tritiya collection at Joyalukkas. It was an absolute delight to see the exclusive designs first hand, at one glimpse, I felt like wanting to wear them all. I also take this opportunity to wish everyone happiness and prosperity on the auspicious occasion of Akshaya Tritiya."

During the Gold Fortune Offer period, customers will be rewarded with a free 1 GM 22k Gold Coin on purchase of Diamond and Uncut Diamond jewellery worth Rs. 50,000 and above. The offer is valid until 8th May 2019. On the Akshaya Tritiya day, i.e.,6th ,7th and 8th May 2019, customers will enjoy a free 200 MG 22k Gold Coin on purchase of Gold Jewellery worth Rs. 50,000 and above. Jewellery lovers can also avail the Joyalukkas pre-booking advantage to book for their favourite jewellery and beat the festive rush.

Akshaya Tritiya is an age-old tradition and is considered an auspicious day to invest, buy gold and initiate new ventures. Buying Gold on Akshaya Tritiya is believed to bring good luck, fortune and prosperity.

About Joyalukkas Group:

Joyalukkas Group is a multi-billion dollar global conglomerate, with varied business interests. The group operates its various business operations across UAE, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Oman, Kuwait, Qatar, Singapore, Malaysia, UK,USA and India. The group businesses include Jewellery, Money Exchange, Fashion & Silks and Malls.

Joyalukkas employs over 8,000 professionals across the world, and is one of the most awarded and recognized Jewellery retail chains in the world.