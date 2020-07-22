Journalist Vikram Joshi's death: Rahul Gandhi attacks Yogi Adityanath's govt, terms it 'goondaraj'

YouTube
    By
    |

    New Delhi, July 22: Hours after Ghaziabad journalist Vikram Joshi succumbed to a bullet injury he received from a group of men, who had allegedly harassed his relative, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi termed the Uttar Pradesh government as 'goonda raj' (rule by hooligans).

    Taking to Twitter, Rahul Gandhi said, "Journalist Vikram Jashi was killed after he protested against the harassment against his niece. My condolence to the family. They promised Ram Raj, but gave Goondaraj."

    Rahul Gandhi's party colleague Randeep Surjewala also took to Twitter and said, "Is it the same Ram Rajya that BJP promised after it came to power? This is complete 'Goondaraj'. Neither journalist, nor those who protect the law are safe in UP, so how can the common man expect justice."

    Meanwhile, party leader and lawyer Abhishek Singhvi also expressed his shock over the incident and said, "Shocking jungle raj in #Ghaziabad area with journalist #Joshi, already known as the complainant in #FIR, being shot on a scooter while with his daughters, struggling in a coma with a bullet in the skull! Thank God daughters not hit. Shocking, scary, disgusting lack of fear of law & order! #UP."

    Journalist Vikram Joshi was shot in the head in front of his two daughters on Monday night, four days after he filed a complaint against some men for allegedly molesting his relative.

      The police officials have arrested nine people. Joshi was on a scooter with his two daughters in Pratap Vihar when he was attacked by a group of men who assaulted and later shot at him. He was rushed to Yashoda Hospital, where he is in a critical condition in the ICU.

      His family members claimed a police team only enquired about the location of the accused but they were not found. The family further alleged that on July 17, a letter had been sent via post to the SSP office demanding action but nothing was done.

      Story first published: Wednesday, July 22, 2020, 12:00 [IST]
