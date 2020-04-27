  • search
Trending Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Journalist tests Coronavirus positive in UP's Unnao

    By
    |

    Unnao (UP) Apr 27: A woman journalist has tested positive for coronavirus here, in the second case of COVID-19 in the district, a senior official said.

    Journalist tests Coronavirus positive in UPs Unnao
    Representational Image

    The woman's test report was received on Sunday night from a lab in Kanpur where her sample had been sent for testing, district in-charge of communicable diseases Dr R S Mishra said on Monday.

    Coronavirus crisis: Union Home Minister asks Chief Ministers to strictly follow lockdown guidelines

    The patient is a resident of Shuklaganj area under Ganga Ghat police here station and has been taken to Kanpur to be kept in isolation, he said. Three members of her family have been isolated at the Unnao district hospital and their samples have been sent for testing, Mishra said.

    This is the second COVID-19 positive case in the district, the doctor added.

    More CORONAVIRUS News

    Read more about:

    coronavirus journalist unnao

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X