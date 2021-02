How Kerala is setting up to prompt reporting of vacancies to PSC

The Supreme Court today allowed journalist Siddique Kappan, who was arrested en route to covering the Hathras gang-rape, to visit his ailing mother in Kerala for five days.

The top court, in its order, restrained Kappan from giving any interview, including on social media, during his visit to Kerala.