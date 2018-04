Anuj Chaudhary, a journalist by profession, was shot at by unidentified men at his house in Ghaziabad district of Uttar Pradesh on Sunday. He has been shifted to a hospital for treatement.

Chaudhary is a journalist with Sahara Samay, a Hindi news channel.

An initial investigation revealed that personal enmity was the reason behind the attack, police said. Other possible angles are also being probed.

