Journalist shot by unidentified men in Ghaziabad, hospitalised

Anuj Chaudhary, a journalist by profession, was shot at by unidentified men at his house in Ghaziabad district of Uttar Pradesh on Sunday. He has been shifted to a hospital for treatement.

Chaudhary is a journalist with Sahara Samay, a Hindi news channel. He was rushed to a hospital where he is undergoing treatment. Doctors attending on him said his condition is "critical" and he has been taken for surgery.

An initial investigation revealed that personal enmity was the reason behind the attack, police said. Other possible angles are also being probed.

PTI reported that the scribe is married to BSP councillor Nisha Chaudhary, and the police are looking at past enmity as being a motive behind the crime.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Vaibhav Krishna, said two bike-borne assailants, who were wearing helmets, barged into the scribe's residence in Rajapur locality in Kavi Nagar police station jurisdiction around 6.15pm and shot at Chaudhary. The attackers fled the spot immediately. "The firing incident occurred due to old enmity," Krishna said."

For breaking news & Instant updates throughout the day