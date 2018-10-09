Journalist Nakkeeran Gopal arrested in Chennai, Vaiko stopped outside police station

Nakkeeran Gopal

Nakkeeran Gopal, Chief Editor of Tamil political magazine Nakkeeran, was arrested at Chennai Airport on Tuesday. Nakkeeran was arrested after a complaint filed by Raj Bhavan over publication's reportage on Nirmala Devi case.

Governor Banwarilal Purohit

The cover story of the Nakkheeran magazine edition showed the pictures of Nirmala Devi, an accused in the 'sex for cash' scam and the Governor. The cover said that Nirmala Devi had told CB CID which is investigating the case that she had met the Governor four times. The story had questioned why the Governor has not been made part of the inquiry. PTI photo

Nakkheeran with forest brigand Veerapppan

It may be recalled that Nakkeeran Gopal acted as an emissary between Veerappan and state governments to carry out a successful mission in rescuing thespian Rajkumar that calmed down the insecure atmosphere prevailed between two states since abduction in 2000.

Nirmala Devi



What is Nirmala Devi case?

Professor Nirmala Devi from the Devanga Arts College in Aruppukottai was arrested and suspended from the college for trying to lure four of her female students to perform sexual favours for 'high officials'. Retired IAS officer Santhanam has been probing the sex-for-cash scandal at Madurai Kamaraj University after a shocking audio tape was released where a Nirmala Devi was seen coercing students.