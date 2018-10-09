India's LARGEST EVER political poll. Have you participated yet?
Journalist Nakkeeran Gopal arrested in Chennai

By
    Chennai, Oct 9: Nakkeeran Gopal, Chief Editor of Tamil political magazine Nakkeeran, has been arrested at Chennai Airport on Tuesday. Nakkeeran was arrested after a complaint filed by Raj Bhavan over publication's reportage on Nirmala Devi case.

    Nakkheeran Gopal allegedly defamed Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit in his articles in the Nirmala Devi case.

    The cover story of the Nakkheeran magazine edition showed the pictures of Nirmala Devi, an accused in the 'sex for cash' scam and the Governor. The cover said that Nirmala Devi had told CB CID which is investigating the case that she had met the Governor four times. The story had questioned why the Governor has not been made part of the inquiry.

    It may be recalled that Nakkeeran Gopal acted as an emissary between Veerappan and state governments to carry out a successful mission in rescuing thespian Rajkumar that calmed down the insecure atmosphere prevailed between two states since abduction in 2000.

    What is Nirmala Devi case?

    Professor Nirmala Devi from the Devanga Arts College in Aruppukottai was arrested and suspended from the college for trying to lure four of her female students to perform sexual favours for 'high officials'. Retired IAS officer Santhanam has been probing the sex-for-cash scandal at Madurai Kamaraj University after a shocking audio tape was released where a Nirmala Devi was seen coercing students.

