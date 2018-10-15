Journalist attacked in Mumbai, 4 arrested

Mumbai, Oct 15: Police have arrested all four accused who attacked a journalist and his friend in Mumbai near Gamdevi police station on Sunday.

A private TV channel reporter Herman Gomes was attacked while returning home along with a friend in a taxi late Saturday night.

Also Read: NIA seizes fake currency from the heart of Mumbai

When he got out of the cab around 1.30 am on Sunday, he saw four to six persons waiting near his house in Gamdevi area, Deputy Commissioner of Police (zone-II) Dnyaneshwar Chavan told PTI.

The motive behind the attack was not yet known, he said, adding an investigation was underway into the case.

Also Read: Court orders attachment of Zakir Naik's Mumbai properties

Journalists' associations in the city condemned the attack and alleged that police did not file the victim's complaint promptly.