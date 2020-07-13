Journalism student, gym owner from Pune arrested in ISIS case

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, July 13: The National Investigation Agency has arrested two in connection with an Islamic State case from Pune.

The arrested have been identified as Nabeel Khatri and Sadiya Anwar.

Nabeel Khatri runs a gym in Pune while Sadiya Sheikh is a 2nd year student of Mass Communications and Journalism at Baramati.

This case was initially registered by Delhi Police Special Cell on 8th March, 2020, after the arrest of a Kashmiri couple-Jahanzaib Sami Wani and his wife Hina Bashir Beigh from Jamia Nagar, Okhla Vihar, Delhi. The couple was having affiliations with ISKP, which is a banned terrorist organisation and is a part of ISIS, and was found to be involved in subversive and anti-national activities. They were also found to be in touch with Abdullah Basith, who is already lodged in Tihar jail in another NIA case (ISIS Abu Dabhi module).

The investigation has revealed that accused Sadiya Sheikh was continuously in touch with Jahanzaib Sami, Hina Bashir Beigh & Abdullah Basith on various secure messaging applications and deliberating on as to how to propagate the ideology of ISIS and further its activities in India. They were trying to build up a cadre of ISIS in India by recruiting gullible youth for terrorist activities.

It has also come to light that along with Jahanzeb Sami and Abdullah Basith, accused Nabeel Khatri was also actively involved in the planning to carry out violent terrorist attacks in India by arranging logistic support such as procurement of weapons, fake SIM cards, assembling of Improvised Explosive Devices etc. to further the activities of ISIS in India. He was continuously in contact with Jahanzeb on various secure messaging platforms.

It has also been revealed that Sadiya Sheikh was in contact with ISIS recruiters through social media since 2015. She was planning to execute a terrorist attack in Jammu & Kashmir and was detained by J&K Police in 2018.