Joshi meets LK Advani at his residence today

New Delhi, Apr 05: Senior BJP leader Murli Manohar Joshi Friday met party veteran LK Advani at his residence, a day after Advani said his party has never regarded those who disagreed with it politically as "anti-nationals" or "enemies".

Advani's comments assume significance as top BJP leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president Amit Shah, have been attacking opposition parties with anti-national barbs in the aftermath of the Balakot air strikes.

Sources said Joshi drove down to Advani's residence and held deliberations with him. There was no comment from either leader on what transpired in the meeting.

Advani and Joshi are among some of the senior BJP leaders who were not given tickets to contest for the Lok Sabha polls. Advani, 91, is one of the BJP founders and its longest-serving president. He has been elected from the Gandhinagar parliamentary constituency seat six times since 1991.

Joshi is one of the founders of the party and its third president.

He was denied ticket from Kanpur after which he had issued a statement saying BJP general secretary (organisation) Ram Lal, a Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS) appointee, had conveyed him the party leadership's decision that he should not be contesting the polls.

