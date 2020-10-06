JoSAA counselling 2020 begins today: Check all details

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Oct 06: The online registration process for the Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) will begin today. Candidates who qualified the JEE Advanced will have to register for JoSAA counselling online.

Admissions to IITs, National Institutes of Technology (NITs), Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs) and other government-funded technology institutes (GFTIs) are conducted by JoSAA. There will be only six rounds of seat allotment conducted in 2020 as opposed to seven rounds conducted earlier. This has been done to ensure that the admission process is over before Diwali and the new academic session starts immediately, as per the official statement issued by JoSAA.

"Candidate whose seat has been confirmed by JoSAA can Withdraw from the seat allocation process starting from the 2nd round and up to the 5th round of seat allocation before the last round of seat allocation (i.e., no Withdrawal will be allowed after 6th November 2020)," the official notice said.

This year JoSAA has decided to do away with physical reporting owing to the pandemic. Candidates will have to confirm their admission by submitting the documents online. Candidates will have to register on josaa.nic.in.