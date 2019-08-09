Jog Falls at it’s best during monsoon, see the video

oi-Mousumi Dash

Bengaluru, Aug 09: Beautiful video of Jog falls going viral on internet, incessant rain accompanied by gusty winds continued to pound in several districts of Karnataka. Heavy rains battered large swathes of the state and the situation remained grim in flood-hit parts of Karnataka.

Amid this, video of Jog falls during monsoon has become viral on the internet. Twitteraties flooded the social media with the video of Jog Falls at it's best during monsoon. The video shows water gushing out with heavy force and trickling down the cliff.

The "Jog Falls" is located near the In Sagara Karnataka. It is also called by the names such as Gerusoppe falls, Joga jalapatha and Jogada gundi in regional Kannada language. It is the second highest plunge waterfalls in India. It is a segmented waterfall which depends on rain and season becomes a plunge waterfall. The falls are major attractions for tourists and is ranked 13th in the world by the waterfall database.

Associated with the waterfall is the nearby Linganmakki Dam across the Sharavathi River. Before the onset of monsoon season, when there is not much water in the Linganmakki dam, the Jog Falls are a pair of thin streams of water trickling down the cliff, as the water collected in the dam is exclusively for generation of electricity; during monsoons local rain water is the source of water to the falls.