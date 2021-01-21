'No time to waste': Joe Biden posts first tweet as US President

We will rise up. This is American aspiration: Vice President Harris

Joe Biden rejoins the Paris Climate Agreement

India

oi-Briti Roy Barman

Washington, Jan 21: In one of his first acts in the Oval Office, President Joe Biden signed an executive order to have the United States rejoin the Paris climate agreement, the largest international effort to curb global warming.

Joe Biden takes charge as US President, signs a blizzard of executive orders| Oneindia News

The U.S. officially withdrew from the accord to limit climate-warming greenhouse gas emissions late last year, after President Donald Trump began the process in 2017. It is the only country of the nearly 200 signatories that has withdrawn. Biden vowed to sign on Inauguration Day the documents needed to rejoin the agreement.

Joe Biden rejoins the Paris Climate Agreement

The order was aimed at reversing decisions by his predecessor Donald Trump and setting a clear policy path for Biden's new administration, just hours after he was sworn in as president.

"We are going to combat climate change in a way we have not done so far," Biden said of returning to the Paris agreement, a treaty signed by most nations in 2016 to limit global warming.

His return to the Paris Agreement, which the United States joined Barack Obama was president and Biden vice president, was lauded by other leaders.

Biden's action sends a strong message that the US is prepared to cooperate in the fight against climate change and seek to reclaim the leadership role it once held, experts say.

Under the agreement, countries are expected to enhance their commitments to curb greenhouse gas emissions every five years.