YouTube
  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster India vs China Rajasthan Crisis
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Jodhpur airbase on standby for Rafale aircraft touchdown if Ambala weather doesn't improve

    By
    |

    76New Delhi, July 29: The first batch of the much-awaited Rafale fighter jets that took off from France on July 27 will reach India today. Ambala is set to welcome the first batch of five Rafale aircraft, that would join the Indian Air Force (IAF) fleet where they will be inducted into the force's No 17 Squadron, more popularly known as 'Golden Arrows'..

    Air Force chief Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria would be visiting Ambala today to receive the first batch of five Rafale combat aircraft arriving from France.

    Jodhpur on standby for Rafale aircraft touchdown if Ambala weather doesnt improve

    According to reports, the Rafale jets are expected to arrive at Ambala by 2 PM and in case the weather conditions around Ambala are not favourable the Rafale aircraft would land at the Rajasthan's Jodhpur airbase.

    IAF Chief Bhadauria to receive 5 Rafale jets at Ambala airbase on Wednesday

    The Rafale jets made an overnight halt at the Al Dhafra airbase in UAE that houses US and French troops and aircraft.

    Meanwhile, strict security measures have been imposed around Ambala airbase in view of the landing of Rafale aircraft. Section 144 has been imposed in four villages close to the Ambala airbase prohibiting assembly in large numbers owing to much anticipation ahead of the arrival of the Rafale aircraft.

    The aircraft are expected to significantly boost the Indian Air Force's combat capabilities at a time India is locked in a tense border row with China in eastern Ladakh.

    More RAFALE News

    Read more about:

    rafale ambala

    Story first published: Wednesday, July 29, 2020, 9:44 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 29, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue