    Jobs top concern, political parties least trusted says survey

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |

    New Delhi, Mar 27: Jobs remain the top concern for the voters. A survey conducted by the Politics and Society Between Elections 2017-2019, which was released by the Azim Premji University and Lokniti CSDS suggests that the top concern is employment.

    Over 24,000 respondents across 12 states were interviewed for the survey and 20 per cent said that jobs is the major concern.

    49 per cent of the youth who voiced their concern are in the age group of 18 and 35. After jobs, the next big concerns raised were development, law and order, governance and corruption.

    Jobs down as national security takes over as key concern says survey

    Further the survey that was conducted in November 2018 suggested that the Indian Army remained the most trusted institution, followed by the judiciary. The Election Commission was third on the list, while the political parties were least trusted. On the choice of candidate at least 50 per cent said that they would chose a leader from their own caste or religion. 

    Story first published: Wednesday, March 27, 2019, 9:27 [IST]
