    Jobs, healthcare top TN voters’ priority list

    Chennai, Apr 15: The Tamil Nadu Survey 2018 shows that Better Employment Opportunities (40.20%), Better Hospitals/Primary Healthcare Centres (37.47%), and Drinking Water (35.02%) are the top three voters' priorities in overall Tamil Nadu.

    The survey conducted by the Association for Democratic Reforms states that the performance of the government on all top three voters' priorities of Better Employment Opportunities (2.25 on a scale of 5), Better Hospitals/Primary Healthcare Centres (2.34), and Drinking Water (2.41) was rated as Below Average.

    In rural Tamil Nadu, top most voters' priorities were Availability of Water for Agriculture (40%), Agriculture Loan Availability (40%), and Agriculture Subsidy for Seeds/Fertilisers (37%).

    The performance of the government on rural voters' priorities of Availability of Water for Agriculture (2.19 on a scale of 5), Agriculture Loan Availability (2.14), and Agriculture Subsidy for Seeds/Fertilisers (2.35) was rated as Below Average.

    In addition, the government has performed poorly on Higher Price Realization for Farm Products (2.29) and Better Employment Opportunities (2.3) in rural Tamil Nadu.

    For the urban voters in Tamil Nadu, the top most priorities were Better Employment Opportunities (48%), Traffic Congestion (46%), and Better Hospitals/Primary Healthcare Centres (43%).

    The performance of the government on urban voters' priorities of Better Employment Opportunities (2.21 on a scale of 5), Traffic Congestion (2.27), and Better Hospitals/Primary Healthcare Centres (2.15) was rated as Below Average.

    In addition, the government has performed poorly on Noise Pollution (2.17) and Drinking Water (2.27) in urban Tamil Nadu.

