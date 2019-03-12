Jobs down as national security takes over as key concern says survey

New Delhi, Mar 12: The focus for the Lok Sabha elections has largely shifted from jobs to national security, a survey suggests.

The CVOTER-IANS opinion tracker states that unemployment was the main issue on the mood of the people tracker at the start of the year with 29 per cent respondents stating that it was a prime concern. However on March 7, the concern was reduced to 22 per cent.

Post Pulwama and Balakot, 26 per cent of the respondents claims that national security is the major issue. In the first week of January only 2.6 said that this was a major issue.

Further the poll states that the rating of Prime Minister, Narendra Modi has risen, while that of Rahul Gandhi has dipped in the aftermath of the aerial strikes.

51 per cent of the respondents who were interviewed on March 7 say that they were satisfied with the working of the Government, when compared to the 36 per cent on January 1.