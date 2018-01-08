Congress has ability to defeat BJP in 2019 polls, says Rahul Gandhi in Bahrain

Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Monday while addressing at convention of Global Organisation of People of Indian Origin in Bahrain said that Congress is capable of defeating BJP in 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Addressing Global Organisation of People of Indian Origin in Bahrain, Gandhi said,''I am here to tell you what you mean to your country, you are important, to tell you that there is a serious problem at home, and to tell you are part of the solution.''

''Job creation is at an eight year low. Instead of focusing on removal of poverty, job creating and world class education system, we see instead rise in forces of hate and division,'' Gandhi in Bahrain.

''Instead of accepting that we are struggling to create jobs, instead of uniting people of all religions and communities together to face the challenge, the govt is busy converting the fear being generated in jobless youth into hatred between communities,'' Gandhi further said.

The Congress also said,''Your talent, skills, tolerance, patriotism is what India needs today. You have shown us how you have built the countries you have journeyed to.''

OneIndia News