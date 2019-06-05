  • search
    ‘Jo humse takraega, choor choor ho jaega’: Mamata Banerjee warns BJP

    Kolkata, June 05: In a veiled attack on BJP, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday said the Trinamool Congress will leave no stone unturned in protecting the idea of 'Hindustan' and asserted that anyone who clashes with them will be "shattered to pieces".

    Speaking at an Eid gathering in Bengal on Wednesday, Mamata Banerjee said, "Jo humse takrayega, who choor choor ho jayega (Anyone who takes on us will be demolished)".

    Banerjee said that when the Sun comes up, it is initially very harsh, similarly BJP has risen by capturing EVMs and they will also go down in the same way.

    'Their slogan is Jai Shri Ram, ours is Jai Hind': Abhishek Banerjee's dig at BJP

    Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress and the BJP are engaged in an intense political battle in West Bengal.

    The BJP made unprecedented gains in the recently-concluded Lok Sabha elections in West Bengal winning 18 seats, after winning two in the last general polls in 2014. The Trinamool won 22 of the 42 seats in the eastern state this year.

    Story first published: Wednesday, June 5, 2019, 18:07 [IST]
