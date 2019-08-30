  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Jo bole so nihaal, Sat sri akal: Mamata Banerjee slogans at Gurdwara Sant Kutiya

    By
    |

    Kolkata, Aug 30: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee visited Gurdwara Sant Kutiya on Thursday, on the occasion of the arrival of the historic procession from Guru Nanak Dev Ji's birthplace (Nankana Sahib) and prayed with Sikh community.

    West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at Gurdwara Sant Kutiya
    West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at Gurdwara Sant Kutiya

    Mamata on her official social media pages shared the video of her Gurdwara Sant Kutiya visit where she is seen slogans 'Jo bole so nihaal, Sat sri akal'.

    The slogans 'Jo bole so nihaal, Sat sri akal' means, the first, "bole so nihal", is a statement meaning "whoever utters (the phrase following) shall be happy, shall be fulfilled," and the second part "sat sri akal" ("Eternal is the Holy or Great Timeless Lord").

    The Gurdwara Sant Kutiya is one of the famous Gurdwaras in East India. Located on Harish Mukherjee Road, Kolkata, West Bengal.

    Narada case: CBI seeks Speaker's sanction to prosecute 3 TMC MPs, one WB minister

    The Gurdwara is open for all communities. It was founded by Baba Basant Singhnota, it organizes various social activities including free medical services. Tegh Bahadur Nursing Home and Medical and Research Center are attached to this holy place.

    On Thursday, the WB CM visited here and offered her prayer.

    Earlier, making a strong pitch for preserving India's secular fabric Mamata appealed to the people to maintain communal harmony and peace so that India remained united.

    BJP leaders Mukul Roy summoned by CBI in Narada case

    "We must unite India. Irrespective of caste or creed, we are all one India. Secularism is what identifies and unites us as a nation," she said earlier this month.

    More MAMATA BANERJEE News

    Read more about:

    mamata banerjee west bengal

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue