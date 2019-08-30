Jo bole so nihaal, Sat sri akal: Mamata Banerjee slogans at Gurdwara Sant Kutiya

Kolkata, Aug 30: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee visited Gurdwara Sant Kutiya on Thursday, on the occasion of the arrival of the historic procession from Guru Nanak Dev Ji's birthplace (Nankana Sahib) and prayed with Sikh community.

Mamata on her official social media pages shared the video of her Gurdwara Sant Kutiya visit where she is seen slogans 'Jo bole so nihaal, Sat sri akal'.

The slogans 'Jo bole so nihaal, Sat sri akal' means, the first, "bole so nihal", is a statement meaning "whoever utters (the phrase following) shall be happy, shall be fulfilled," and the second part "sat sri akal" ("Eternal is the Holy or Great Timeless Lord").

The Gurdwara Sant Kutiya is one of the famous Gurdwaras in East India. Located on Harish Mukherjee Road, Kolkata, West Bengal.

The Gurdwara is open for all communities. It was founded by Baba Basant Singhnota, it organizes various social activities including free medical services. Tegh Bahadur Nursing Home and Medical and Research Center are attached to this holy place.

On Thursday, the WB CM visited here and offered her prayer.

I visited Gurdwara Sant Kutiya today. On the occasion of the arrival of the historic procession from Guru Nanak Dev Ji's birthplace and prayed with my Sikh brothers and sisters pic.twitter.com/ZZ6AAvm3Oe — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) August 29, 2019

Earlier, making a strong pitch for preserving India's secular fabric Mamata appealed to the people to maintain communal harmony and peace so that India remained united.

"We must unite India. Irrespective of caste or creed, we are all one India. Secularism is what identifies and unites us as a nation," she said earlier this month.