JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh, 34 other injured in campus violence discharged from AIIMS

India

oi-Mousumi Dash

New Delhi, Jan 06: Thirty-four people admitted to All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi, including the JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh, who was injured in the violence that spread at the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on Sunday night were discharged on Monday.

Reportedly, Aishe suffered head injuries in the violence that took place on the campus on Sunday. The JNUSU had alleged that she was hit with stones and rods by members of the RSS-affiliated ABVP.

According to PTI, 34 people were admitted at the trauma centre after violence in JNU. Four of them had head injuries. They were discharged on Monday.

Pro VC of JNU meets Delhi LG, appraises him of situation

Violence broke out at the Jawaharlal Nehru University on Sunday night as a masked group of people armed with sticks and rods attacked students and teachers and damaged property on the campus.

Several people, including JNU Students' Union president were injured and admitted to the AIIMS after the violence spread on the JNU campus for nearly two hours. The masked men reportedly armed attacked the students and teachers, prompting the administration to call in the police which conducted a flag march.

On Monday, taking the cognizance of the violence an FIR has been registered against the unidentified person under a section of rioting and damage to property.