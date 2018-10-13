JNUSU president told to appear before proctorial committee for breaching varsity order

New Delhi, Oct 13: Jawaharlal Nehru University Students Union President N. Sai Balaji Friday received a notice to appear before a proctorial committee for the alleged violation of varsity's order.

On September 17, the administration had banned protests, rallies and processions in the varsity till further notice following alleged violence between members of the RSS-affiliated ABVP and the Left wing members.

In a letter sent to Balaji, it has been said that he led a procession on October 10 "with outsiders", which was in violation of the notice issued by the varsity's registrar. He has been asked to present himself before a proctorial committee on October 22.

"The JNU administration has sent me a proctor notice for marching with contract workers celebrating "One Work One Pay" court judgement. The administration has lost it. First they cut salaries and harass workers and now they are wanting to punish students who are fighting with them for their rights," Balaji said.

Sai Balaji, who is a part of United Left Alliance Group, was elected as Union President of JNUSU on September 15. He has been told to appear before Proctorial Committee after he was a part of protest which allegedly violated the order of varsity administration.

