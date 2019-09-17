JNUSU Election Results 2019: Left front bags all 4 central panel posts

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Sep 17: United Front of left student groups (AISA, SFI, AISF, DSF) won all four central panel posts in the polls which was conducted in September first week.

SFI's Aishe Ghosh has been elected as JNUSU president with 2,313 votes, defeating ABVP's Manish Jangid, who got 1,128 votes, reported PTI.

The announcement of the results of JNUSU was kept on stay by the Delhi High Court after petitions were filed by JNU students Anshuman Dubey and Amit Kumar Dwivedi.

Saket Moon was elected JNUSU vice president and bagged 3,365 votes. Moon defeated ABVP's Shruti Agnihotri, who got 1,335 votes.

Satish Chandra Yadav was elected general secretary. He polled 2,518 votes to defeat Sabareesh PA, who got 1355 votes.

Mohammed Danish won for the post of Joint Secretary.

The results were announced after the Delhi High Court vacated its stay on the declaration.