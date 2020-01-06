  • search
Trending JNU Nankana Sahib
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    JNUSU accuses VC of 'perpetrating violence' in the university

    By PTI
    |

    New Delhi, Jan 06: The Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union on Monday accused the vice-chancellor of "perpetrating violence" in the university.

    Accusing Vice-Chancellor Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar of behaving like a "mobster", the JNUSU said he used all means to ensure that students and teachers faced "violence".

    JNUSU accuses VC of perpetrating violence in the university

    It also alleged that outsiders were brought in with lathis and rods to "perpetrate violence".

    Heavy security personnel deployed at JNU after campus violence

    "This Vice Chancellor is a cowardly vice-chancellor who introduces illegal policies through the backdoor, runs away from questions of students or teachers and then manufactures a situation to demonise JNU," the JNUSU charged.

      NEWS AT NOON, JANUARY 6th, 2020

      For nearly 70 days now, students of JNU have been on a strike against a hostel fee hike. "The violence that happened is the result of the desperation and frustration of the VC and his cronies.

      "But the chronology of events that unfolded today is a shameful episode for the Delhi Police who gave a safe passage to ABVP goons imported from outside," the JNUSU alleged.

      It demanded that the vice-chancellor tender his resignation or be removed by the HRD Ministry.

      More JNU News

      Read more about:

      jnu violence

      Story first published: Monday, January 6, 2020, 11:02 [IST]
      Other articles published on Jan 6, 2020
      For Daily Alerts
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      X
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue