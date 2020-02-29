  • search
Trending Delhi Riots
For New-delhi Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    JNU warns its students against providing shelter to Delhi violence victims

    By PTI
    |

    New Delhi, Feb 29: The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) administration has warned the university's students' union against providing shelter to the victims of the northeast Delhi violence on the campus.

    In the notice, JNU Registrar Pramod Kumar warned of disciplinary action against students found involved in any such efforts.

    JNU warns its students against providing shelter to Delhi violence victims

    The JNU Students' Union (JNUSU) has "no legal right to make the JNU campus a shelter", the notice said.

    "You are strictly advised against any such activity, failing which appropriate disciplinary action will be taken against you. You are also advised to uphold the need to keep an educational institution like JNU a congenial space for study and research," it said.

    JNU student Sharjeel Imam's house raided in Bihar, relatives detained

    According to the notice, the JNU administration had received multiple calls from the campus residents who said they were feeling insecure due to the call given by the JNUSU.

    "You are hereby warned that you will be held responsible for any inconvenience or insecurity caused to JNU residents," it said.

    Meanwhile, Delhi University students took out a peace march in the campus for communal harmony. Many students boycotted classes to express solidarity with the victims of the communal violence in northeast Delhi, that has claimed at least 42 lives and left over 200 injured so far.

    More NEW-DELHI News

    Read more about:

    jnu warned students victims new delhi violence

    Story first published: Saturday, February 29, 2020, 9:10 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 29, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X