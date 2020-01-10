JNU violence video: Prasar Bharti junks claims by fact checkers

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Jan 10: Public broadcaster, Prasar Bharti has junked the narrative set by fact checkers on the video relating to the JNU violence.

On January 6, Prasar Bharti had tweeted a video of violence breaking out at the JNU. After the video was tweeted, a fact checking website alleged that Prasar Bharti was wrongly blaming the Left students for the violence, while the ones associated with it were associated with the ABVP.

PBNS Exclusive - JNU Faculty members who were witness to the cycle of violence captured in the below video explain the sequence of events that also saw the manhandling of a faculty member. https://t.co/jbsVn6pnrd — Prasar Bharati News Services (@PBNS_India) January 8, 2020

Prasar Bharti said that a narrative was falsely attributed to it and there was no mention about the Left, when it had tweeted the video. It had said that the video only stated that the violence was initiated by students opposing the registration process.

Following this Prasar Bharti released a video recording of two faculty members of JNU who were witness to the violence.

"A faculty member's phone was snatched while capturing how we weren't allowed inside School of Languages. The Phone snatcher was subsequently confronted. We were then abused; our colleague was roughed up," say #JNU Faculty Members Dr Yogesh Kumar Rai & Dr Nagendra Srinivas pic.twitter.com/ARy9vwvlCL — Prasar Bharati News Services (@PBNS_India) January 8, 2020

The two faculty members, Dr Yogesh Kumar Rai and Dr Nagendra Srinivas say that they were frustrated that the campus has been shut for so many days. We have not been able to go to office, they also say. Further they said that when they were trying to enter the office, they were stopped and manhandled. Some of them made a human chain and stopped us and put up obstacles.

PBNS Editorial Comment - Media Houses that have amplified a report by so called 'Fact-Checker' @AltNews may take note of above. @HuffPostIndia @thewire_in @scroll_in @TheQuint @timesofindia — Prasar Bharati News Services (@PBNS_India) January 8, 2020

Both the members that one person snatched the mobile phone of one of their colleagues. They also said that the video that they are seeing on the social media is outside the school of languages.

Another professor said that he was present there with the other teachers. We we're trying to help students with the registration so that they could focus on their education. We had other meetings, but the students had locked it down. He also said that they entered, but then they saw that one of his colleagues was being manhandled.

Video bears witness to #JNU VC @mamidala90's statement that those opposing registration for Winter session of #JNU are behind violence to scuttle the academic process of varsity. pic.twitter.com/JWr4n81GbW — Prasar Bharati News Services (@PBNS_India) January 6, 2020

Prasar Bharti in a series of tweets quoted the JNU registrar and said that on January 3, a group of students opposing the registration process entered the communication and information services premises covering their faces with masks. They forcibly evicted the technical staff and a police complaint was lodged. On January 4, the technical staff made the server functional again.

The Registrar further says that on January 5, students who wanted to enter were physically prevented. He further said that at around 4.30 pm, a group of students opposing the registration process were seen moving in an aggressive manner from the admin block to the hostels.