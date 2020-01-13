JNU violence: SIT identifies masked woman seen in viral videos as DU student, to serve notice

New Delhi, Jan 13: A special investigation team (SIT) of Delhi Crime Branch on Monday has identified that the masked woman who was seen in videos of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) Violence is from Delhi University. Officials probing the case have asserted that the woman has been sent a notice to join the probe. They also informed that her phone was found to be switched off since Saturday night.

"SIT team has identified that the masked woman who was seen in videos of JNU violence is from Delhi University. She will be soon served notice to join the investigation," the Delhi Police was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

The woman in a checked shirt, light blue scarf and carrying a stick was seen along with other masked goons and had barged into Periyar and Sabarmati hostels and assaulted students and faculty, leaving 34 injured.

Earlier on Saturday, in an India Today sting operation conducted last week it was found out that the name of the masked woman was Komal Sharma and she is a member of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) -- the students' wing of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). Her identity was revealed by one of her seniors on Instagram.

The channel had earlier identified first-year JNU student as ABVP activist Akash Awasthi, who admitted to his role in the violence on January 5. Awasthi not only confessed that he was involved in the violence but also claimed that Komal was among them.