JNU violence: Protesters shifted from Gateway of India to Azad Maidan in Mumbai

India

oi-Mousumi Dash

Mumbai, Jan 07: The protesters in Mumbai who were protesting against the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) violence in Delhi, were evicted from Gateway of India, Mumbai on Tuesday morning as roads were getting blocked and tourists and common people were facing problems, a police official said.

Reportedly, the Mumbai Police had appealed to the demonstraters to shift but they didn't listen, so they were "relocated" to Azad Maidan, the official said.

Hundreds of people, including students, women and senior citizens who assembled at the iconic Gateway of India since Sunday midnight demanded action against the culprits and called for Union Home Minister Amit Shah's resignation.

Violence broke out in the JNU campus in Delhi on Sunday night as masked men armed with sticks and rods attacked students and teachers and damaged property on the campus.

On Monday, taking the cognizance of the violence at JNU the Delhi police have registered an FIR. The case has been registered under a section of rioting and damage to property.