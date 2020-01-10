JNU violence: Police accuse JNUSU President Aishe Ghosh of violence, release photos

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Jan 10: The Delhi Police on Friday said that nine suspects, inluding the JNU Students' Union President Aishe Ghosh have been identified in connection with the violence on the JNU campus on Sunday evening.

"JNU administration decided to go for online registration of students from Jan 1-5. JNU Students' Union including Students Front of India, All India Students Federation, All India Students, Association and Democratic Students Federation were against it," Dr Joy Tirkey, DCP/Crime told media persons.

"Those identified include- Chunchun Kumar, Pankaj Mishra, Aishe Ghosh (JNUSU President elect), Waskar Vijay, Sucheta Talukraj, Priya Ranjan, Dolan Sawant, Yogendra Bhardwaj, Vikas Patel," he added.

He said no suspect has been detained so far but they will begin to interrogate them soon,

The cop also released the photographs of JNU campus attackers, including JNUSU president Ghosh.

The police zeroed down on particular WhatsApp group named 'Unity Against Left' that formed ahead of the Sunday's violence spree and its administrator is one of the accused in the violence.

"The investigation regarding the criminal cases filed in connection with the JNU violence incident is being carried out by the Crime Branch. But it has been observed that a lot of misinformation related to these cases is being circulated," said Delhi Police PRO, MS Randhawa.

Violence broke out in JNU on Sunday when a mob, armed with sticks and rods entered the campus and beat students and teachers, leaving morethan 30 injured.