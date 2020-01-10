India Today sting names two alleged ABVP activists as JNU attackers, exposes Left vandalism

New Delhi, Jan 10: As Delhi Police identified nine suspects as the masterminds of the JNU attack on January 5, the India Today report started airing their own 'investigation' of the JNU violence, which implicated 2 ABVP members claiming to have admitted to being part of the mob that attacked students and faculty.

Akshat Awasthi, a first-year student of the French degree programme at the JNU confessed to a television channel that he led an army to attack students on that day.

According to a report by India Today, the publication spoke to an ABVP-affiliated individual, who by his own admission "did all the mobilisation" that day's attack by accumulating 20 ABVP members from inside and 20 outside.

He had also confessed that he had a stick in his hand and he could be seen in one of the viral videos.

Recounting the attack he told the publication, "They had no idea that the ABVP would ever retaliate like this."

The second person who was caught in the sting operation by India Today was Rohit Shah, who is also a member of ABVP, and a student of BA French at JNU.

Rohit Shah said that he was the one who gave his helmet to another attacker and is 'proud' of what happened that night. "If it wasn't done the way it was, they would not have realised ABVP's strength," he says.

A third student who was part of the sting operation is part of AISA - a left-wing student group - and confesses to shutting down the JNU server as part of a protest.

The Police on Friday released pictures of the suspects in the January 5 violence and claimed JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh was one of them