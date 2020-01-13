JNU violence: Home Secretary skips Parl panel meet

  • search
    By
    |

    New Delhi, Jan 13: Union home secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla on Monday did not appear before the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Home Affairs to discuss rising crimes in Delhi. He is currently at a meeting chaired by home minister Amit Shah in North block. However, officials from Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) had represented him before panel.

    Union home secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla

    The committee, chaired by senior Congress leader Anand Sharma, is currently quizzing the officials on the recent violence in Jawaharlal Nehru University where a masked mob attacked students and teachers and damaged property.

    JNU violence:Delhi HC notice to Google, Apple and WhatsApp on plea to preserve data on campus attack

    "To have a briefing by the Home Secretary along with Delhi Police and other takeholders/organizations on the 'Rising Crime in Delhi and National Capital Region," the Rajya Sabha Secretariat had said earlier in a bulletin issued on the agenda of the meeting.

    Delhi Police's role has come under the scanner following the violence in JNU with allegations that the force was standing at the gate of the campus while a mob attacked students and faculty members inside.

    Story first published: Monday, January 13, 2020, 13:19 [IST]
