    JNU violence: FIR against JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh for vandalism

    New Delhi, Jan 08: JNU Students' Union president Aishe Ghosh, who was attacked by a masked, armed mob and received head injuries during Sunday's violence at Jawaharlal Nehru University, has been booked for vandalism.

    Violence had broken out at JNU on Sunday night as masked men armed with sticks and rods attacked students and teachers and damaged property on the campus.

    "I have been brutally beaten up by people wearing masks. I do not know. I was there with one of my activists when I was brutally beaten up. I am not even able to talk," the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU) president said in the video.

    At least 28 people, including Ghosh, were injured as chaos reigned on the campus for nearly two hours.

    Story first published: Tuesday, January 7, 2020, 10:51 [IST]
