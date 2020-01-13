JNU violence:Delhi HC notice to Google, Apple and WhatsApp on plea to preserve data on campus attack

New Delhi, Jan 13: The Delhi High Court on Monday issued notice to internet companies Apple, Google and WhatsApp on petitions of three Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) professors seeking to preserve CCTV footage, whatsapp conversations and other evidences related to January 5 violence at the campus. The matter, which was heard by Justice Brijesh Sethi, is now listed for hearing on Tuesday.

The professors had approached the court on Friday seeking directions to preserve data, CCTV footage and other evidence relating to the January 5 violence on JNU campus.

The petition filed by Ameet Parameswaran, Atul Sood and Shukla Vinayak Sawant also sought directions for preservation and retrieval of all material/evidences available with the three companies pertaining to relevant data of WhatsApp groups 'Unity Against Left' and 'Friends of RSS' including messages, pictures, videos and phone numbers of the members.

The Delhi Police, which is investigating the case, told the court that it has written to WhatsApp, asking it to preserve data, including messages, pictures and videos and phone numbers of members, of two groups -- "Unity Against Left" and "Friends of RSS" -- on which JNU violence was planned. The police also said that it has already sought CCTV footage, however, there is no response from JNU.

On January 5, a mob of masked men stormed the university campus and attacked students and teachers with sticks, stones and iron rods and breaking windows, furniture and personal belongings. More than 30 students, including JNU Students' Union (JNUSU) president Aishe Ghosh were injured in the attack.