    JNU VC appeals for peace, says top priority is to protect academic interests

    By PTI
    |

    New Delhi, Jan 06: JNU VC M Jagadesh Kumar on Monday appealed to all students to maintain peace, saying top priority of varsity is to protect the academic interests of students.

    JNU VC appeals for peace, says top priority is to protect academic interests
    JNU VC M Jagadesh Kumar.(Image Courtesy: ANI)

    The appeal came a day after masked men indulged in violence in the JNU campus.

    Amit Shah tells Delhi LG to fix problem at JNU

    "Would like to appeal to all students to maintain peace. The University stands by all students to facilitate their pursuit of academic activities. We will ensure that their winter semester registration will take place without any hindrance," he said in a statement.

      NEWS AT NOON, JANUARY 6th, 2020

      "The top priority of the University is to protect the academic interests of our students," Kumar said.

      Story first published: Monday, January 6, 2020, 11:15 [IST]
