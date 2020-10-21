JNU to reopen in phased manner from Nov 2

pti-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Oct 21: The Jawaharlal Nehru University will reopen in a phased manner from November 2, starting with day scholars and final year PhD students who need to access laboratories and submit their theses, according to an official statement. The university has been physically shut since March in view of the coronavirus pandemic.

The JNU Students' Union (JNUSU) has been demanding a phased return of research scholars to the campus and has been on an indefinite sit-in at the university's gate since Saturday.

"University will be opened in a phased manner with effect from Monday in view of the pandemic situation, only for final year PhD Research scholars, including 9B students and project staff who require laboratory access only in science schools and special centres," said the statement issued by JNU administration. The second phase, which will begin from November 16, is for final year PhD scholars who were residing in hostels, it added.

Supervisor's certification for laboratory access will be mandatory for all students joining the campus. Also, implementation of the second phase would depend on the successful implementation of phase one.

"After reviewing the operation of both the phases, the plan for subsequent phases for other students may be worked out. COVID-19 testing camps with the help of local district administration shall be organised in the campus on regular intervals," the statement said.

Filling-up of a self-declaration form, downloading Arogya Setu app on phones, undergoing seven days quarantine upon arrival in Delhi from outstation and before joining the university are some of the guidelines made mandatory for the students.

"Meetings may be conducted only in an online mode. No social gathering is allowed in the academic blocks and other parts of the University. All students and staff working in the lab must wear face masks/gloves, social distancing norms (six-feet radius) must be maintained inside the lab," it added.

According to the statement, the central library as well as canteens and dhabas will stay shut in both the phases and anyone found violating the guidelines and COVID-19 protocols will be liable for disciplinary action. The notification also stated that deans, chairpersons of science schools and centres have been asked to submit an action plan within three days.

The decision was taken after JNUSU representatives met the chief security officer (CSO) and dean of students (DoS) on Monday and Tuesday, respectively. Their demands included time extension to the research scholars for theses submission -- at least six months after re-opening of the university -- and a provision to conduct the end-semester examination for graduate and post-graduate students who couldn't attend their last semester due to the pandemic and subsequent lockdown.