JNU to hold convocation after 46 years

New Delhi, July 7: Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) to hold convocation to award Ph.D degree to students on 8th August for the first time after 46 years. The last convocation was held 46 years ago in 1972. The convocation will be held only for the PhD students.

The university has put up the pro forma for registration to Convocation 2018. The university's Rector-II Satish Chandra Garkoti is heading a panel to oversee the conduct of the event.

The university is also planning continue holding the event every year and is also mulling to include other degrees.

First convocation of the university was held in the year 1972, when G Parthasarathi was the Vice Chancellor. Noted actor and theatre personality Balraj Sahni had given the convocation address.

