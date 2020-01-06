JNU Teachers' Association writes to Prez, demands removal of VC

India

oi-PTI

By PTI

New Delhi, Jan 06: The Jawaharlal Nehru Teachers' Association has written to the President, who is the Visitor to the varsity, demanding the removal of the Vice Chancellor.

Holding the Vice Chancellor responsible for the "orgy of violence" in JNU on Sunday, JNUTA said entry of goons into the campus without connivance of the adminstration was not possible.

"The JNUTA with full sense of responsibility accuses the JNU Administration headed by the Vice-Chancellor of being responsible for the orgy of violence in JNU," they said.

JNU VC appeals for peace, says top priority is to protect academic interests

NEWS AT 3 PM, JANUARY 6th, 2020...

"It is evident that without the connivance of the Administration, the entry into the campus of several of the goons who were not from the campus, and their subsequent exit without being caught, would not have been possible, they said.

Violence broke out at the Jawaharlal Nehru University on Sunday night as a masked group of people armed with sticks and rods attacked students and teachers and damaged property on the campus.

Several people, including JNU Students' Union president were injured and admitted to the AIIMS after the violence spread on the JNU campus for nearly two hours. The masked men reportedly armed attacked the students and teachers, prompting the administration to call in police which conducted a flag march.

JNU campus violence: FIR registered, CCTV footage will be part of investigation

JNU VC M Jagadesh Kumar on Monday appealed to all students to maintain peace, saying top priority of varsity is to protect the academic interests of students.