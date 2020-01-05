  • search
Trending Qasem Soleimani
    Violence at JNU: Students’ union president attacked on campus

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Jan 05: Jawaharlal Nehru University Student Union President was attacked on campus after some "masked" persons entered the JNU's Sabarmati and thrashed the students with sticks and rods on Sunday.

    The incident took place during a public meeting organised by the JNU Teachers' Association.

    Image credit : ANI
    Image credit : ANI

    "I have been brutally attacked by goons wearing masks. I have been bleeding. I was brutally beaten up", said Aishe Ghosh, the president of the students' union.

    'What is this? Who are you? Step back, Who are you trying to threaten?... ABVP go back,' can be heard in the video posted by ANI.

    The students' union claimed that its president Aishe Ghosh and many other students were injured in stone pelting by ABVP members.

    "Professors who were trying to protect us have been beaten up. These are unknown ABVP goons, not all are students. They have covered their faces, and they are moving towards the hotels near the West Gate. Stay alert. Make human chains. Protect each other. #SOSJNU #EmergencyinJNU", read a tweet from the students' union's official handle.

    "Police should immediately stop violence, restore peace", says Kejriwal

    Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal took to twitter about the JNU violence and said, "How will the country progress if our students will not be safe inside univ campus?"

    Last thingto expect, says Yogendra Yadav

    "This is the last thing you expect. Delhi police are at the gate and under their protection the assault is going on. This is a premeditated attack. I was told that it is in the presence of the SHO of the locatility that the ABVP goons entered the campus," says Yogendra Yadav.

    The JNUSU (Jawaharlal Nehru students union) is protesting inside the campus against the hostel fee hike for over one month.

