    JNU sedition case: Delhi Court to hear matter on Feb 28

    New Delhi, Feb 06: The Patiala House Court will on Wednesday said that the next hearing in JNU sedition case against Umar Khalid, Kanhaiya Kumar, Anirban Bhattarcharya will be on February 28.

    JNU sedition case: Delhi Court to hear matter on Feb 28

    The Delhi Police said before the court that the Delhi government hasn't given them the requisite permission to file a chargesheet in the case.

    The court said that permission should have been taken earlier and ordered the police to ask the state government to give the sanctions. It also said that authorities can't sit on file for an indefinite period.

    The police had submitted a 1,200-page charge sheet against 10 persons in the Patiala House court on 14th January 2019 over a JNU event held on February 9, 2016 to protest against the hanging of the 2001 Parliament attack convict Afzal Guru.

    The 10 persons include former JNU student union president Kanhaiya Kumar, university student Umar Khalid and a practising doctor who was a student in a Ghaziabad college at the time of the incident. Kumar and the other students have accused the police of filing false charges against them.

    According to the police, the 10 had allegedly shouted anti-India slogans on the evening of February 9, 2016. Police in their first information report said the former students and a few outsiders, who were invited to the campus, had held a rally inside JNU to mark the death anniversary of Parliament-attack mastermind Afzal Guru and Kashmiri separatist Maqbool Bhat.

    Story first published: Wednesday, February 6, 2019, 11:40 [IST]
