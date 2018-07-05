  • search

JNU row: Umer Khalid’s rustication upheld, Kanhaiya fined Rs 10,000

Posted By:
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    New Delhi, July 5: The JNU's high-level inquiry committee has upheld Umar Khalid's rustication and a fine of Rs 10,000 imposed on Kanhaiya Kumar in connection with the February 9, 2016 incident.

    Umar Khalid and Kanhaiya Kumar
    Umar Khalid and Kanhaiya Kumar

    The JNU panel had in 2016 recommended rustication of Khalid and two other students and imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on Kumar, the then students' union president, in connection with the campus event against Afzal Guru's hanging during which anti-national slogans were allegedly raised.

    The five-member panel had also imposed financial penalty on 13 other students for violation of disciplinary norms.

    The students had then moved the Delhi High Court, which had directed the university to place the matter before an appellate authority to review the panel's decision.

    According to sources, the panel has upheld its decision in the case of Khalid and Kumar.
    "The penalty has also been reduced for some students," a source said.

    Kumar, Khalid and Anirban Bhattacharya were arrested in February 2016 on charges of sedition in connection with the controversial event and are out on bail. Their arrest had triggered widespread protests.

    Read more about:

    jnu umar khalid kanhaiya kumar fine delhi high court

    Story first published: Thursday, July 5, 2018, 16:03 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 5, 2018

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue