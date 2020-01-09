  • search
    JNU protests: Yechury, Sharad Yadav join citizens’ march at Mandi House

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Jan 09: Hundreds of people, including students and members of civil society organisations hit to streets against Sunday's mob violence on the varsity campus and demanding resignation of the varsity vice-chancellor.

    CPI(M) leaders Sitaram Yechury, D Raja, Prakash Karat and Brinda Karat and LJD leader Sharad Yadav also joined the march.

    File photo

    The protesters, carrying placards and banners, started a march from Mandi House towards the HRD Ministry.

    Protest against CAA, JNU campus violence held in Mumbai

    Slogans of 'Halla Bol' and 'Inquilab Zindabad' were raised as the agitating people waited for JNU students to arrive at the protest venue.

    Banners with messages such as 'No CAA, No NRC', 'Ban ABVP from university campuses', 'Reject Violence', 'Education is not a commodity to be bought or sold' dotted the swelling crowd that demanded strict action against those involved in the campus violence of January 5 that left more than 35 injured.

    Story first published: Thursday, January 9, 2020, 15:21 [IST]
