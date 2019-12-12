JNU protest: Students vacated admin building, will attend office, says VC; JNUSU dismisses claim

India

oi-PTI

By PTI

New Delhi, Dec 12: Jawaharlal Nehru University vice-chancellor Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar said on Thursday that he will again start attending office along with other officials as the administration block, which was occupied by protesting students, was "free".

The agitating students, however, said they will not vacate the administration block till their demands, including rollback of hostel fee hike, are met. The Delhi High Court had directed the Delhi Police on Wednesday to provide adequate security to the JNU vice-chancellor, registrar and other officials when they enter the administration block on Thursday.

The administration building is free of students, Jagadesh Kumar told PTI, adding, "Rectors, registrar and other staff entering the building for work. I will also be with them in the office."

However, Satish Chandra Yadav, the general secretary of the JNU Students' Union said the students have not vacated the administration block. "

All students are present at different schools to ensure boycott of exams that are commencing from today. We have not vacated it and will go back to it," he said. The JNUSU has called for a boycott of exams, beginning on December 12 and will be going ahead with it.