JNU protest: 4 major Metro stations shut in Delhi, Students lathicharged

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Nov 18: Students of the Jawahar Lal Nehru University in Delhi, who began protest march towards parliament demanding a complete rollback of the recent hostel fee hike were stopped by the Delhi Police. Reportedly, JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh has been detained by cops

Around 1,200 personnel have been deployed and section 144 has been imposed around the JNU campus.

Following the protest, entry and exit points of three Delhi Metro stations near Parliament have been shut down temporarily due to the ongoing JNU protest.

"As advised by Delhi Police, trains are not halting at Udyog Bhawan and Patel Chowk. Exit/Entry gates for Udyog Bhawan, Patel Chowk and Central Secretariat have been closed temporarily," the DMRC tweeted.

As the students refused to stop marching, the police have begun detaining several protestors and water cannons and more barricades have been placed near Kendriya Vidyalaya, Baba Gangnath Marg to stop the students to carry forward their protest march.

The Delhi police have warned the students to disperse or they will have to face action.

Meanwhile, the HRD Ministry has appointed a high power committee to hold discussion with students and administration for peaceful resolution of all issues.

Police officials said adequate security arrangements have been made along the route of the march. Police personnel have been deployed at all entry points leading to the parliament, a senior police official said, reported news agency PTI.

JNU administration files FIR against students for vandalise Swami Vivekanada’s statue

"The massive police deployment and barricading at the gates of the JNU campus appears to be only for the purpose of preventing the students from taking out their planned march to Parliament, " said the JNU Teachers' Association.

"Such measures to thwart the exercise of constitutionally guaranteed democratic rights and to impede the students from peacefully taking their voice beyond the campus would be extremely unfortunate and the JNUTA hopes that no such situation will eventually arise." it added.

The students' union has continued their protests despite the JNU administration announcing a partial rollback of the hike on Wednesday, saying the decision is an "eyewash".